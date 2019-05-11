You’ll Be Able To See A Black Hole Tonight At This Dublin Event

No plans for tonight? Why not check out a gravitational field of space so intense that no matter can ever escape from it?

No, we’re not talking about the local kebab shop after your night out. The phenomenon we refer to is the Black Hole that was recently photographed for the first time, making headlines around the world.

Astronomy Ireland will host an event tonight where visitors will be able to see the M87 galaxy that has the famous Black Hole at its centre. Even though it lies a million, billion times further away than the moon, the organisers reckon we’ll be able to view it using Ireland’s most powerful telescopes.

David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine will lead proceedings and will give a short talk about the significance of the recent photo. If you fancy having a gawk, head on over to Astronomy Ireland HQ in Ballycoolin, Blanchardstown for 9pm. Admission is free and more information can be found here.

Keep watching the skies, folks.