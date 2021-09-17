5 amazing vegan burgers to try in Dublin at the weekend

Whether you're vegan or not, these burgers are immense

It can be difficult to find places that cater for vegans - luckily we've provided a list of the best places to get a vegan burger in Dublin this weekend! Even if you eat meat, you'll be obsessed with these.

1. Veggie Vibe Café

The Veggie Vibe café is located in Blackrock and serves delicious vegan food. This burger is full of flavours with a ton of veg including mushrooms, aubergine, and butterbeans. They're open Thursday-Sunday, 12-7.

2. Yum Grub

This stunning plant-based food spot is a must for vegans. They're currently located at the Village Yard in Ballybrack or you can order online. The picture below shows their Spicy Boi burger and their fake chicken burger and they look divine!

3. Flip Burger

This spot at George's Street Arcade is just sensational. Take it away or sit outdoors and enjoy the epic tastes that Flip Burger has to offer. They close on Sundays but open 11-5:30 on Saturdays, so make sure to get in there then.

4. The Saucy Cow

Just look at that fine specimen of a burger. The Space cowboy is made up of a soy chick patty, jalapeños, red onion, ice berg, spicy BBQ and chipotle mayo. We are absolutely drooling. Catch The Saucy Cow at Eat Yard, Phibsborough from 12:30-9:30 0ver the weekend.

5. V-Face

As their Instagram bio states, V-Face brings the public "animal burgers" but "made with plants". It's hard to believe the below image is a vegan burger and yet it is. Get your hands on one of their magic mushie burgers from 10am to 10:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 10am to 9:30pm on Sundays!

It's so hard to choose where to go first!

Header image via Instagram/yumgrubdub

