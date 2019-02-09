Video

WATCH: Irish Lad Swears On The Bible In Front Of Priest That He Didn't Cheat On His Wife

The little blessing at the end

Irish Man Bible Cheating

This video went up online towards the end of this week and it has gone insanely viral worldwide in the space of 24 hours.

It has been viewed nearly 700,000 in one day and once you look at it, you'll see why.

This Irish lad invited a priest into his house, told him to bring a bible along with him so that he could swear on the bible to his wife that he didn't cheat on her.

"I have this boy here today to swear that I didn't have any girl in a hotel. The accusations are lies.

"I'm sorry to my wife, I love my wife and I want to sort my marriage out."

The priest says a little prayer for him and his family "to keep them united" and then gives him a blessing at the end.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

