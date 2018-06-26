Video

VIDEO: Car Spontaneously Bursts Into Flames On Road Near Lucan

The black car was left on the side of the road as the fire continued.

Footage has emerged of a car which has gone on fire on the N4 near Lucan heading towards Dublin.

AA Roadwatch has issued a warning to motorists who may be travelling along the Sligo Road that the smoke from the car may affect their visibility.

Traffic is moving well on the M50 despite the fire but motorists are being advised to lower their speeds and to drive slower than usual along that stretch.

Fine Gael TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Tony McLoughlin, shared the video on his Twitter which slows the black car abandoned on the side of the road as it continues to blaze

In other Dublin traffic news at 4pm.

The left lane of the southbound bore of the Port Tunnel is closed due to a breakdown.

Traffic lights are out of action on Tara St at the Townsend St jct. Caution on approach.

Gardaí have dealt with a collision on the Dublin Rd (R127) between Lusk and Blakes Cross. Delays should ease soon.

And motorists are being warned to bear in mind that Samuel Beckett Bridge will be closed for maintenance today (26th June) from 9pm to 10pm.

