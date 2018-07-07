Video

WATCH: Bizarre CCTV Footage Shows Woman Spanking Herself In Dublin Café

Not really sure what to say about this...

Screen Shot 2018 07 07 At 17 56 50

Frankly, we don't really know what to say about this.

The White Moose Café in Phibsboro has posted a video of staff examining CCTV footage of a bizarre incident which took place on its premises.

Apparently, a sign outside reading 'Sex Dungeon' led to a couple entering the café dressed in leather gear and wearing helmets before one of the pair starts to spank herself in full view of customers for a prolonged period.

Check out the clip below:

People having a laugh, a genuine mistake or a publicity stunt? Whatever it is, it's certainly left us speechless.

READ NEXT: The Gardaí Have Stopped A Car In Town For The Daftest Reason

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

White Moose Café Video bizarre sex dungeon Phibsboro social media stunt
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Video

Read More in Video
WATCH: Bizarre CCTV Footage Shows Woman Spanking Herself In Dublin Café
WATCH: Bizarre CCTV Footage Shows Woman Spanking Herself In Dublin Café
VIDEO: Cyclist Has Extreme Near-Miss With Dublin Bus On Busy Road
VIDEO: Cyclist Has Extreme Near-Miss With Dublin Bus On Busy Road
VIDEO: Car Spontaneously Bursts Into Flames On Road Near Lucan
VIDEO: Car Spontaneously Bursts Into Flames On Road Near Lucan
VIDEO: Here's An Aerial View Of The Raging Fire In Saggart Yesterday
VIDEO: Here's An Aerial View Of The Raging Fire In Saggart Yesterday
A Tank Of Beer Suddenly Burst Open And Sprayed All Over The Gaff At This Ballsbridge Bar Last Night
A Tank Of Beer Suddenly Burst Open And Sprayed All Over The Gaff At This Ballsbridge Bar Last Night
WATCH: Billy Joel Sang 'On Raglan Road' At The Aviva Stadium Last Night
WATCH: Billy Joel Sang 'On Raglan Road' At The Aviva Stadium Last Night
VIDEO: Dublin Student Allegedly Part Of Sexism World Cup Tape
VIDEO: Dublin Student Allegedly Part Of Sexism World Cup Tape
Brunch This Weekend? Here's Our Five Top Picks In Dublin
Brunch This Weekend? Here's Our Five Top Picks In Dublin
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
This 16-Second Video Shows You How To Make The Perfect Poached Egg
This 16-Second Video Shows You How To Make The Perfect Poached Egg
WATCH: Stewards Chasing Dublin Students At Race Day Mid-Race Is Television Gold
WATCH: Stewards Chasing Dublin Students At Race Day Mid-Race Is Television Gold
WATCH: This Beautiful Music Video Captures Everyday Life In The Liberties During Storm Emma
WATCH: This Beautiful Music Video Captures Everyday Life In The Liberties During Storm Emma
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
What's On

Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
Podcasts

PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night
News

A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
Feature

10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window
Dublin

PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group