WATCH: Bizarre CCTV Footage Shows Woman Spanking Herself In Dublin Café

Not really sure what to say about this...

Frankly, we don't really know what to say about this.

The White Moose Café in Phibsboro has posted a video of staff examining CCTV footage of a bizarre incident which took place on its premises.

Apparently, a sign outside reading 'Sex Dungeon' led to a couple entering the café dressed in leather gear and wearing helmets before one of the pair starts to spank herself in full view of customers for a prolonged period.

Check out the clip below:

People having a laugh, a genuine mistake or a publicity stunt? Whatever it is, it's certainly left us speechless.

