د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

WATCH: Circa Is The Newest Fine Dining Restaurant In Terenure

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A brand new restaurant just opened up in Terenure and we got a first look.

 

Circa is the new kid to the neighbourhood in Terenure and we got a chance to check out what they had to offer.

On first entry, you are greeted with the beautiful interior of dark green tiles, hanging plants and the marble bar.

We opted for the confit duck and foie gras terrine to start and then cod, which is accompanied with broccoli, dill, salted cod brandade and brown shrimp, for our mains.

We then finished with the rhubarb and angostura meringue and washed it all down with a Beatrix Kiddo cocktail.

Circa is definitely worth paying a visit to.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK