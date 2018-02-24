Dublin Video

Dirty Ultimate Fries From Just Wing It At Eatyard

Delicious loaded fries

The Ultimate Fries from Just Wing It are pure filth. Cheese, bacon and garlic mayo on a bed of fries, what more could you want?

You'll find them at Eatyard which is an awesome foodie market beside the George Bernard Shaw. They are opening up with their new vendors in March 2018.

If you'd rather make something similar at home try our recipe...

The ultimate homemade garlic cheesy fries 

Niall Harbison

Written By

Niall Harbison

Niall founded Lovin' Dublin with a few fairly simple aims: discover new places to eat in Dublin and share simple recipes cooked up in his kitchen.

