Here's The Second Part To THAT Irish Sex Ed Video From The '80s

Before you go out tonight and do anything silly, educate yourself on the inner workings of human sexuality... at least from the perspective of this religious lady from 1980s Ireland.

Uploaded by Ah Jaysus, this is the second in a series of '80s sex ed videos that sought to teach Irish teenagers about the deed in the most embarrassing way possible.

For instance, did you know that God doesn't want people to have sex before marriage and "he's the inventor, so he knows what's best"?

We've learned so much.

H/T Andy Byron.

