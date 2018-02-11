Video

Here's The Second Part To THAT Irish Sex Ed Video From The '80s

"Some people call the penis funny names... like John Willy or something"

Before you go out tonight and do anything silly, educate yourself on the inner workings of human sexuality... at least from the perspective of this religious lady from 1980s Ireland.

Uploaded by Ah Jaysus, this is the second in a series of '80s sex ed videos that sought to teach Irish teenagers about the deed in the most embarrassing way possible.

For instance, did you know that God doesn't want people to have sex before marriage and "he's the inventor, so he knows what's best"?

We've learned so much.

Seán Kenehan

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Here's The Second Part To THAT Irish Sex Ed Video From The '80s
