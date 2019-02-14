Video

WATCH: A Horse Was Spotted Walking Through This Dublin Supermarket Yesterday

It was “promptly escorted from the store by security”

Screen Shot 2019 02 14 At 16 54 33

Shoppers in a north Dublin Tesco were shocked to find an actual horse strolling through the store this week.

The animal was spotted walking through the clothing section of Tesco’s Clearwater shopping centre branch in Finglas on Wednesday.

It didn't take long for the bizarre moment to start going viral on Twitter, where the horse can be seen being led through the store by a man who is reportedly the owner.

No explanation for the unusual sighting has been given so far, though a Tesco spokesperson confirmed it was “promptly escorted from the store by security”.

They released a statement that said, “We’d like to reassure customers that the animal did not enter any fresh food aisles."

The charity My Lovely Horse Rescue also shared a Facebook video of the same horse being led through a local pub yesterday.

They wrote, ‘And here we are again... same person, same poor pony.

‘This is not right on so many levels but also dangerous! Authorities, what are you doing????’

READ MORE: A Dublin Restaurant Is Offering Free Jägermeister To Any Couples Who Get Engaged Tonight

Tesco horse viral video
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Comments

Video

Read More in Video
WATCH: A Horse Was Spotted Walking Through This Dublin Supermarket Yesterday
WATCH: A Horse Was Spotted Walking Through This Dublin Supermarket Yesterday
Public Urged To 'Avoid Area' As Electricity Fault Causes Crazy Scenes In Harold's Cross
Public Urged To 'Avoid Area' As Electricity Fault Causes Crazy Scenes In Harold's Cross
Frightening Footage Shows Pilot Abandoning Landing In Dublin Airport At Last Second Because Of Storm Erik
Frightening Footage Shows Pilot Abandoning Landing In Dublin Airport At Last Second Because Of Storm Erik
WATCH: Irish Lad Swears On The Bible In Front Of Priest That He Didn't Cheat On His Wife
WATCH: Irish Lad Swears On The Bible In Front Of Priest That He Didn't Cheat On His Wife
WATCH: The Rendition Of 'Amhrán Na bhFiann' Nearly Took The Roof Off The Aviva Stadium Today
WATCH: The Rendition Of 'Amhrán Na bhFiann' Nearly Took The Roof Off The Aviva Stadium Today
WATCH: The Ireland Team Just Got An Unbelievable Send-Off Going Down Baggot Street
WATCH: The Ireland Team Just Got An Unbelievable Send-Off Going Down Baggot Street
WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling
WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling
WATCH: This Woman Fell Asleep On The Luas And Woke Up Inside The 'Luas Wash'
WATCH: This Woman Fell Asleep On The Luas And Woke Up Inside The 'Luas Wash'
"Vegans Look Away Now" - The Bridge 1859 Shares Video That Has Everybody Salivating
"Vegans Look Away Now" - The Bridge 1859 Shares Video That Has Everybody Salivating
WATCH: Incredible Video Shows Man Crowdsurfing In Wheelchair At Damien Dempsey's Vicar St Gig
WATCH: Incredible Video Shows Man Crowdsurfing In Wheelchair At Damien Dempsey's Vicar St Gig
Passengers Arriving Home To Dublin Airport This Morning For Christmas Were Treated To A Lovely Surprise
Passengers Arriving Home To Dublin Airport This Morning For Christmas Were Treated To A Lovely Surprise
WATCH: This Lad Attempted To Race A Luas To The Next Stop
WATCH: This Lad Attempted To Race A Luas To The Next Stop
Our Brunch Event In Clonsilla Is A Must For Any First Time Buyers
Sponsored

Our Brunch Event In Clonsilla Is A Must For Any First Time Buyers
A Dublin Restaurant Is Offering Free Jägermeister To Any Couples Who Get Engaged Tonight
Food and Drink

A Dublin Restaurant Is Offering Free Jägermeister To Any Couples Who Get Engaged Tonight
Famous Footballer Gary Lineker Trolling Dublin TD About Declan Rice Will Make You Angrier About The Situation
News

Famous Footballer Gary Lineker Trolling Dublin TD About Declan Rice Will Make You Angrier About The Situation
PIC: You Wouldn't Dare Connect To This WiFi Name That Was Spotted In Dublin Airport
Pics

PIC: You Wouldn't Dare Connect To This WiFi Name That Was Spotted In Dublin Airport

WATCH: Irish Lad Swears On The Bible In Front Of Priest That He Didn't Cheat On His Wife
Video

WATCH: Irish Lad Swears On The Bible In Front Of Priest That He Didn't Cheat On His Wife
PIC: Dublin Bus Driver's Kind Gesture To Nurses On Strike Didn't Go Down Well With One Passenger
Pics

PIC: Dublin Bus Driver's Kind Gesture To Nurses On Strike Didn't Go Down Well With One Passenger
Frightening Footage Shows Pilot Abandoning Landing In Dublin Airport At Last Second Because Of Storm Erik
Video

Frightening Footage Shows Pilot Abandoning Landing In Dublin Airport At Last Second Because Of Storm Erik
Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead
Dublin

Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group