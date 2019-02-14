WATCH: A Horse Was Spotted Walking Through This Dublin Supermarket Yesterday

It was “promptly escorted from the store by security”

Shoppers in a north Dublin Tesco were shocked to find an actual horse strolling through the store this week.

The animal was spotted walking through the clothing section of Tesco’s Clearwater shopping centre branch in Finglas on Wednesday.

It didn't take long for the bizarre moment to start going viral on Twitter, where the horse can be seen being led through the store by a man who is reportedly the owner.

No explanation for the unusual sighting has been given so far, though a Tesco spokesperson confirmed it was “promptly escorted from the store by security”.

They released a statement that said, “We’d like to reassure customers that the animal did not enter any fresh food aisles."

The charity My Lovely Horse Rescue also shared a Facebook video of the same horse being led through a local pub yesterday.

They wrote, ‘And here we are again... same person, same poor pony.

‘This is not right on so many levels but also dangerous! Authorities, what are you doing????’

