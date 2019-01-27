WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling

They were heading to a match, they were late and sure they had to get the warm up in somewhere

We've played it in fields, we've played it on concrete, we've played it on muddy pitches, but I doubt it's ever been played on the M50.

Until now that is.

This video footage was shared on Twitter by Lee Tracey, and shows a group of girls pucking the ball around on the Dublin motorway.

The traffic was at a standstill and the girls were heading to their own camogie game but were behind schedule because of the backlog.

Instead of moaning about it in the car, they hopped out, grabbed their hurls and a sliotar and decided to warm up on the M50 instead.

When you can’t get to the match do the match comes to you...

on the M50 @M50Dublin 😂 pic.twitter.com/kjEeFxe6mo — Lee Tracey (@LeeTraceyLife) January 20, 2019

Just class.