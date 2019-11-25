Our hunt for the hidden gems of Dublin dining continued this week as we checked out Lil Portie that serves Caribbean food.

This amazing restaurant only opens on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights in Twofifty Square Cafe in Rathmines.

Check it out:

It is Caribbean food with a Latin twist via Ireland and good lord, it's so good.

Just like Gursha I checked out recently, I love the way it takes over a cafe for a couple of nights a week.

It makes it more exclusive and it's a completely different dining experience.

You also get the feeling like you are away on traveling with exotic food.

What was on the menu?

Well, I got to try a lot of stuff and the portions are big so get ready.

I tucked into three starters.

First up was Jackfruit Patacones which is a vegan option and I think it was the dish with the most flavors bursting out of it.

I've never tried jackfruit before but it really does have the texture of pulled pork. Great options for vegans.

Next up was Saltfish Fritters with Caribbean tartar sauce. Four beautiful pieces of fish deep fried in crispy batter. Delicious.

The Cuban pork shoulder tacos with crispy black pudding were my favorite pick of the night. I love pulled pork and I love black pudding but it also came with an ingredient I normally disagree with, especially on pizza.

Yes, there was some pineapple on top and it was honestly amazing.

Ok, onto the main dishes and I jumped in on the Prawn and chorizo gumbo first followed by Jerk Chicken.

Two of these dishes were very tasty but I think the Prawns pipped it on the line.

All of this washed down with a little Red Stripe beer.

You have to be pretty organized to get a seat at Lil Portie as they are only open for a couple of nights a week and always book up very quickly.