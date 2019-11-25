Our hunt for the hidden gems of Dublin dining continued this week as we checked out Lil Portie that serves Caribbean food.
This amazing restaurant only opens on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights in Twofifty Square Cafe in Rathmines.
Check it out:
It is Caribbean food with a Latin twist via Ireland and good lord, it's so good.
Just like Gursha I checked out recently, I love the way it takes over a cafe for a couple of nights a week.
It makes it more exclusive and it's a completely different dining experience.
You also get the feeling like you are away on traveling with exotic food.
What was on the menu?
Well, I got to try a lot of stuff and the portions are big so get ready.
I tucked into three starters.
First up was Jackfruit Patacones which is a vegan option and I think it was the dish with the most flavors bursting out of it.
I've never tried jackfruit before but it really does have the texture of pulled pork. Great options for vegans.
View this post on Instagram
The Jackfruit patacones have proved quite popular over the last two weeks, I get quite particular over the plantains I choose for this, for me they have to almost fully unripened, -sounds counter intuitive but less ripe plantain carry savoury dishes superbly. You see variations of this technique around South America and the Caribbean, Jerk jackfruit, roast carrot and scotch bonnet pure with a sweet pepper salsa sided with some avocado butter. Glad to see people enjoying it, #caribbeanfood #madeindublin —— #dublinfood #dublinfoodie #foodshare #lovindublin #foodie #vegan #dublinvegan #jackfruit #plantain
Next up was Saltfish Fritters with Caribbean tartar sauce. Four beautiful pieces of fish deep fried in crispy batter. Delicious.
The Cuban pork shoulder tacos with crispy black pudding were my favorite pick of the night. I love pulled pork and I love black pudding but it also came with an ingredient I normally disagree with, especially on pizza.
Yes, there was some pineapple on top and it was honestly amazing.
View this post on Instagram
This is becoming a favourite, Cuban pork shoulder tacos with orange mojo and @clonakilty_blackpudding! A Juicy citrusy pork shoulder is a good guy in our books. 📸 @brettkeaveney Brazed for over 5 hours in a mixture of orange & lime juice with garlic and leek Crispy black pudding and pork scratchings sprinkled over its decadent mouth full. #caribbeanfood #madeindublin #tacos #foodies #dublinfood #foodindublin #porkshoulder
Ok, onto the main dishes and I jumped in on the Prawn and chorizo gumbo first followed by Jerk Chicken.
Two of these dishes were very tasty but I think the Prawns pipped it on the line.
All of this washed down with a little Red Stripe beer.
You have to be pretty organized to get a seat at Lil Portie as they are only open for a couple of nights a week and always book up very quickly.