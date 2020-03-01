It's been a great month of exploring, trying new things and meeting interesting people.
We got to look at some new restaurant openings, try out the salt cave experience, meet Joe who is Dublin's Dementia Friendly Barber and of course, a lot of pancake content.
We love getting out and exploring everything this city has to offer so you can go and do the same.
Here are our top viewed videos from February:
1) Salt Caves
https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/234515920877683/
2) Dublin's Dementia Friendly Barber
https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/804154376729431/
3) AntiSocial
https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/206629357155515/
4) Ramen Co
https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/2952678694756712/
5) Trying Heinz Ketchup Chocolates
https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/1034357583607142/
6) Avoca's Pancakes
https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/670169753798198/
7) Best Pancakes in Dublin
https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/576970076494783/
8) The City Speaks
https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/259051538395398/
9) Alma's Pancakes
https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/227652991602813/
10) The Carrot's Tail's Pancakes
https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/2773335772743132/