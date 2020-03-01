Close

Our top viewed videos from February

By Alan Fisher

March 1, 2020 at 5:11pm

It's been a great month of exploring, trying new things and meeting interesting people.

We got to look at some new restaurant openings, try out the salt cave experience, meet Joe who is Dublin's Dementia Friendly Barber and of course, a lot of pancake content.

We love getting out and exploring everything this city has to offer so you can go and do the same.

Here are our top viewed videos from February:

1) Salt Caves

https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/234515920877683/

2) Dublin's Dementia Friendly Barber

https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/804154376729431/

3) AntiSocial

https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/206629357155515/

4) Ramen Co

https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/2952678694756712/

5) Trying Heinz Ketchup Chocolates

https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/1034357583607142/

6) Avoca's Pancakes

https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/670169753798198/

7) Best Pancakes in Dublin

https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/576970076494783/

8) The City Speaks

https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/259051538395398/

9) Alma's Pancakes

https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/227652991602813/

10) The Carrot's Tail's Pancakes

https://www.facebook.com/LovinDublin/videos/2773335772743132/

 

