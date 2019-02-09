Video

Frightening Footage Shows Pilot Abandoning Landing In Dublin Airport At Last Second Because Of Storm Erik

It's coming down at speed ready for landing but is forced to go back into the air

Dublin Airport Storm Erik Plane

This frightening footage sees a plane that's just about to land at Dublin airport, aborting the landing at the last second because of Storm Erik.

Planes were forced to abort landings as the strong winds made it very hard for pilots.

This video was taken by Ciaran Breen from Echo One Aviation and shows planes shaking as they descend.

The main footage starts towards the end at the 5 minute mark.

The weather warning has been removed but flyers are still advised to "please check with your airline before coming to the airport".

You can find information about departures here and information about arrivals here.

Storm Erik Dublin Airport Plane Storm Erik Dublin Airport
