WATCH: Famous Dublin Song Blares Out In Stadium As Handful Of Irish Fans Go Nuts

The rest of the Argentinian crowd didn't know what was going on.

Irish Dance Main

"While In the merry month of may from me home I started. Left the girls of Tuam nearly broken hearted."

Sure it's impossible to hear those starting lyrics without standing up and clapping your hands like a crazed lunatic.

But for this set of Irish fans, the song had an extra special meaning as they were celebrating an Olympic win.

Dearbhla Rooney's family had to get up and dance after collecting a Youth Olympic bronze medal.

The Rocky Road To Dublin blared out all around the arena in Buenos Aires and while most of the crowd were left scratching their head, the Rooney's lost the plot.

Our favourite person is the one in the black t-shirt near the front who gives it socks at the start, twirling and kicking about the place before gaining composure and sitting back down.

The featherweight boxer claimed what is Ireland's fourth ever boxing medal in the competition.

The girl from Leitrim was all over her opponent New Zealand’s Te Shelford-Edmonds and said that the fight was "comfortable".

She said it was a dream come true to come home with a medal and joins Ryan Burnett, Ciara Ginty and Michael Gallagher in this elite bracket.

Congrats Dearbhla.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

