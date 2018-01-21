Shane MacGowan Made Fun Of Bono On 'The Ray D'Arcy Show' Last Night

The Pogues frontman was speaking about his 60th birthday celebration

Shane MacGowan appeared on The Ray D'Arcy Show to the sound of uproarious applause from the studio audience.

The legendary frontman of The Pogues made this appearance following the celebration of his 60th birthday last Monday night, featuring an all-star cast of performers like Johnny Depp, Glen Hansard, Sinead O'Connor, Nick Cave and Bono.

His ill health has confined him to a wheelchair and MacGowan had the assistance of his partner Victoria Mary Clarke during the interview, but he was in form to take a few good-natured pops at his friend Bono.

During the interview, MacGowan talked about his birthday event, his family life, the music sessions of his youth, and the time that Ray D'Arcy's mother actually interviewed MacGowan herself.

To watch the full 19-minute interview, visit RTÉ Player HERE.

