WATCH: Stewards Chasing Dublin Students At Race Day Mid-Race Is Television Gold

There was only one race that everyone was talking about yesterday.

Students in Dublin and throughout the country were extremely disappointed two weeks ago when the Dublin student race day was postponed because of the weather.

The Spin 103.8 Student Race Day is a red-marker on every students' calendar but Leopardstown Racecourse had to postpone the day out until April 16th.

The late cancellations caused some gas remarks from some Dublin students on Social Media, with one goer suggesting to "throw out a few donkeys not one of us will know the difference we'll be that steaming"

However, good things come to those who wait and on Monday, race goers headed to the track for a day of galloping and gulping.

There was one main talking point from the whole day, it involved one of the races but it had absolutely nothing to do with any of the horses.

An unusual interruption occurred when two students cut on to the field and raced across the back of the field followed abruptly by racing stewards.

Martin O'Connor shared this footage on his Twitter and it's actually the best thing you'll see all week.

Watch the background. The chase between the students and stewards is on at Leopardstown! 😂 pic.twitter.com/gtMnxgHJRK — Martin O'Connor (@Marty__8) April 16, 2018

No fears of getting the brand new dresses and suits dirty when they're up to mischief like this.

We'd love to know who came out on top in that race. Our money is on the students taking an early lead but the stewards finishing strong towards the end.

We want to see the photo finish, please.

