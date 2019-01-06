Video

"Vegans Look Away Now" - The Bridge 1859 Shares Video That Has Everybody Salivating

The Ballsbridge establishment racked up tens of thousands of views with this clip

The Bridge 1859 Pig On A Spit

Since we spotted this last night, our jaws have been firmly planted to the floor with just a constant flow of dribble coming out of them.

The Bridge 1859 posted this video on Saturday evening ahead of the Conference B clash between Leinster v Ulster.

Leinster ran out convincing winners on a scoreline of 40-7 which saw them extend their lead at the top of Conference B.

The Bridge was packed for the game and after sharing a video like this, it's no surprise to see why.

"Vegans look away now... the prep is well underway for the day ahead," they said on their social media.

It's been viewed over 20,000 times in less than 24 hours and we're not gonna lie, we take responsibility for at least 1,000 of those views.

So much for being good this January...we'll take the lot please.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

