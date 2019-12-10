Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Video /

  • The latest restaurant opening in Terenure is absolutely amazing

The latest restaurant opening in Terenure is absolutely amazing

By Alan Fisher

December 10, 2019 at 12:59pm

Share:

Goodness gracious, you have to check out the Eaton 6w, the latest restaurant opening in Terenure.

I get to check out a lot of new openings for our Early Doors series but this place really blew me away.

Just look at the waffles. Seriously.

It's based in the old Brambles restaurant and the decor got a big change and so did the menu.

What I love is that they are open pretty much all day serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Normally, you question what is the restaurant specializing in if they are doing it all?

But I can confirm they have nailed the entire menu for the day.

So what did I get?

I started off with the chicken & waffles after seeing a picture of them before I arrived.

I was a bit confused with the mix of spinach, sweetcorn, chicken, waffles and maple syrup on them, wondering if it would work.

But, yes it did.

It was so tasty.

Next up I got my favorite dish of the day with was pork belly served which is accompanied with black pudding croquettes, leeks, and some apple & blackberry compote.

Honestly, the pork belly was perfectly crispy on top and tender underneath.

I'm dying to go back and get this.

Finally, I got my hands on sticky toffee pudding waffles which, again, were amazing.

Even looking at the video, my mouth is watering again.

They really have done an excellent job on revamping this spot in Terenure and I really could not recommend it more.

Make sure you get down to Eaton 6w, the latest restaurant opening in Terenure, and give it a go this winter.

READ MORE: Five unbelievable hidden gems that we recently discovered in Dublin

Share:

Latest articles

Volpe Nera is Blackrock’s latest foodie spot

We're helping people turn their dreams into reality. Let us know yours

'Warm for Winter' organiser has hung up more coats on the Ha'penny Bridge

A brand new range of delicious and healthy instant noodles has just hit Irish shelves

You may also love

Five unbelievable hidden gems that we recently discovered in Dublin

Off The Eaten Track - Caribbean food with a Latin twist tucked away in Rathmines

Woodruff is a class new restaurant that recently opened up in Stepaside

Off The Eaten Track - A taste of Ethiopia in North Strand

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy