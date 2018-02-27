These 99 Flake Ice Cream Donuts From SLICE Are Divine

Slice Café in Stoneybatter is known for having Durty Doughnut Thursday every week.

These 99 flake, berry and butter-cream doughnuts are out of this world good.

Here are a few more examples of what Slice has to offer:

9 Photos That Prove You Need To Visit Slice Café For Their Dirty Doughnut Thursday

Some other amazing donut spots in Dublin:

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here