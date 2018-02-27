These 99 Flake Ice Cream Donuts From SLICE Are Divine
The perfect Thursday treat
Slice Café in Stoneybatter is known for having Durty Doughnut Thursday every week.
These 99 flake, berry and butter-cream doughnuts are out of this world good.
Here are a few more examples of what Slice has to offer:
Some other amazing donut spots in Dublin:
