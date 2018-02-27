Video

These 99 Flake Ice Cream Donuts From SLICE Are Divine

The perfect Thursday treat

Slice Café in Stoneybatter is known for having Durty Doughnut Thursday every week. 

These 99 flake, berry and butter-cream doughnuts are out of this world good. 

Here are a few more examples of what Slice has to offer:

9 Photos That Prove You Need To Visit Slice Café For Their Dirty Doughnut Thursday

Some other amazing donut spots in Dublin:

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

donuts doughnut Dublin slice SLICE Café
Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A big ol' video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Video

Read More in Video
These 99 Flake Ice Cream Donuts From SLICE Are Divine
These 99 Flake Ice Cream Donuts From SLICE Are Divine
The Nutella Burger From Ruby's Is Pure Indulgence
The Nutella Burger From Ruby's Is Pure Indulgence
Bathtub Gin From Candlelight Bar Is Outrageously Good
Bathtub Gin From Candlelight Bar Is Outrageously Good
The Prettiest Acai Bowl From Eathos Dublin
The Prettiest Acai Bowl From Eathos Dublin
Dessert Of Dreams At Bubble Waffle Factory Dublin
Dessert Of Dreams At Bubble Waffle Factory Dublin
Carbonara From Pastabox Dublin
Carbonara From Pastabox Dublin
Mermaid Cupcakes Zuko's Bakery Dublin
Mermaid Cupcakes Zuko's Bakery Dublin
Ferrero Rocher Cocktail - Urchin Dublin
Ferrero Rocher Cocktail - Urchin Dublin
Lovin Dubliners - Chef Niall Sabongi
Lovin Dubliners - Chef Niall Sabongi
Discover Dublin - Vintage Tea Tours
Discover Dublin - Vintage Tea Tours
Food Challenge - The Biggest Pizza In Ireland
Food Challenge - The Biggest Pizza In Ireland
Reuben Sandwich Pop Up Ranelagh
Reuben Sandwich Pop Up Ranelagh
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
Entertainment

A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
These Dublin Barbers Are Giving Away Half-Price Snips To The Men Of Dublin This Week
Sponsored

These Dublin Barbers Are Giving Away Half-Price Snips To The Men Of Dublin This Week
Dublin's Newest Lotto Millionaires Have Came Forward
Dublin

Dublin's Newest Lotto Millionaires Have Came Forward
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Food and Drink

A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year
News

Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin