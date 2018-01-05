Churchtown Stores
Dublin Video

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet

They're closing their doors for good at the end of the month after 30 years in business

Lord knows we're not much for DIY, but we find ourselves with the sudden urge to visit this hardware shop while we still can.

Open since 1987, Churchtown Stores on Braemor Road is an old-fashioned hardware shop run by brothers Kieran, Barry and Fehan Flood. Much as each of the brothers have their own unique personalities, so too does the shop have a character all of its own, with its wares laid out in an unfathomable order which only really makes sense to its owners. 

Having made the decision to retire at the same time, the three brothers decided they would sell the shop last year. The trio had hoped to keep Churchtown Stores going as it is, but unfortunately its buyers wanted to use the premises for another business.

But before the shutters come down for the last time at the end of this month, production company Taller Stories managed to make this short documentary about the much-loved store and its owners...

What really comes through in the video is the enjoyment that the Flood brothers took from their work, the craic they had with the customers and the sense of community that pervaded the place.

Will you be sad to see yet another independent local shop go? Let us know in the comments.

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

