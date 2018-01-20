Viewers Loved This Cover By Aslan's Christy Dignam And His Daughter On 'The Late Late Show' Last Night

It isn't often the work of David Bowie or Freddie Mercury can be done justice in the hands of another artist, but Dubliners Christy Dignam and his daughter Ciara did a spectacular job of it last night.

A segment of The Late Late Show was dedicated to Aslan last night as the band celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut album Feel No Shame.

When it came time to perform, the band's frontman took to the stage with his daughter Ciara to do their rendition of the classic Under Pressure by David Bowie and Freddie Mercury.

The result was absolutely sensational.

The folks watching at home were clearly impressed with the performance

But what did you make of their cover?

