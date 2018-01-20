Video

Viewers Loved This Cover By Aslan's Christy Dignam And His Daughter On 'The Late Late Show' Last Night

Better than Bowie's version?

Christy Cover

It isn't often the work of David Bowie or Freddie Mercury can be done justice in the hands of another artist, but Dubliners Christy Dignam and his daughter Ciara did a spectacular job of it last night.

A segment of The Late Late Show was dedicated to Aslan last night as the band celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut album Feel No Shame.

When it came time to perform, the band's frontman took to the stage with his daughter Ciara to do their rendition of the classic  Under Pressure by David Bowie and Freddie Mercury.

The result was absolutely sensational.

The folks watching at home were clearly impressed with the performance

Dee Dunne
Donna Marie Cullen
Anthony Odonovan

But what did you make of their cover?

To see Aslan's full segment on The Late Late Show, click HERE.

READ NEXT: VIDEO: The GPO Was Transformed Into A Banquet Hall For Homeless People Last Night

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Video

Read More in Video
Viewers Loved This Cover By Aslan's Christy Dignam And His Daughter On 'The Late Late Show' Last Night
Viewers Loved This Cover By Aslan's Christy Dignam And His Daughter On 'The Late Late Show' Last Night
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
This Irish Footballer Shows You How To Play On The Streets Of Dublin
This Irish Footballer Shows You How To Play On The Streets Of Dublin
The Craic In This Camden Street Chipper The Other Night Looked Incredible
The Craic In This Camden Street Chipper The Other Night Looked Incredible
'If Love Actually Was Set In Dublin' Knocks The Original Film Out Of The Park
'If Love Actually Was Set In Dublin' Knocks The Original Film Out Of The Park
This Archive Footage Of A Country Girl Moving To Dublin In The '60s Is Fascinating
This Archive Footage Of A Country Girl Moving To Dublin In The '60s Is Fascinating
People Were Loving This Cheeky Reporter's Sick Burn On Conor McGregor Yesterday
People Were Loving This Cheeky Reporter's Sick Burn On Conor McGregor Yesterday
The Most Christmassy Pub In Dublin Spent Two Weeks Putting Up Its Decorations — And Now It Looks Amazing
The Most Christmassy Pub In Dublin Spent Two Weeks Putting Up Its Decorations — And Now It Looks Amazing
This Footage Of The Killers Playing 'Mr. Brightside' In Dublin Last Night Will Give You Serious FOMO
This Footage Of The Killers Playing 'Mr. Brightside' In Dublin Last Night Will Give You Serious FOMO
Here's What Conor McGregor Had To Say After Last Night's Incident At The 3 Arena
Here's What Conor McGregor Had To Say After Last Night's Incident At The 3 Arena
There's A Dubliner In This Hugely Popular Video Game — And She Uses One Of The Greatest Irish Insults
There's A Dubliner In This Hugely Popular Video Game — And She Uses One Of The Greatest Irish Insults
This Is What 'The Simpsons' Would Be Like If It Was Set In Dublin
This Is What 'The Simpsons' Would Be Like If It Was Set In Dublin
This Dramedy About Coping With Life In Dublin Is Now On Netflix
Dublin

This Dramedy About Coping With Life In Dublin Is Now On Netflix
The Line-Up For This Year's Paddy's Day Comedy Show At The 3 Arena Looks Unreal
Dublin

The Line-Up For This Year's Paddy's Day Comedy Show At The 3 Arena Looks Unreal
Role Of Irish Social Media Influencers 'Under Review'
News

Role Of Irish Social Media Influencers 'Under Review'
If You're A Dubliner Over The Age Of Thirty This Rathmines Gig Will Blow Your Mind Tonight
Music

If You're A Dubliner Over The Age Of Thirty This Rathmines Gig Will Blow Your Mind Tonight

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
News

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
News

Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin