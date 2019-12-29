WATCH: Our top 10 videos of 2019

We take a look back over our top 10 videos of 2019 as we head for 2020.

It's been a great year with some magical moments captured not only by ourselves here at Lovin but also by you guys.

From Grafton Street traders to passionate Trinitones covering Sean Kingston, it's been a great year and we are looking forward to what 2020 has in store.

This isn't necessarily based on views alone, but just moments we thought were special.

So here are our top 10 videos of 2019:

10) Wild Lights

A look at this year's stunning Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo

9) Glen Hansard Busking

Glen Hansard joined in when he heard this busker singing on Grafton Street.

8) Trinitones

The lads covering Sean Kingston

7) Grass Is Always Greener

The grass is always greener on the other side as hundreds of deer cross the road before changing their minds.

6) Dublin Pride

We hit the streets to capture the best of Dublin Pride 2019.

5) Baby Gorilla

A baby gorilla was born at Dublin Zoo and we went down captured to captured it.

4) Dalkey Seals

We had the best time kayaking with seals around Dalkey Island.

3) Village Vets

We took to Grafton Street to find out how Village Vets help the pets of homeless people and just how important it was for these people.

We chatted with Shane who is a tour guide for this great initiative to help homeless people become walking tour guides of their city.

1) Grafton Street Traders

After a businessman made a complaint about the Grafton Street flower traders, saying they were blocking the streets, we chatted with Christina who is one of the traders.