WATCH: Powerful Waves In Howth Show How Insane The Weather Is Right Now In The Capital

This is why there's a red alert in place.

If you wondered why there was a red alert in place for Dublin, now you know why.

This incredible video was taken by Walking Tours Howth and shows a high tide bursting onto the street, powerfully hopping over the walls with ease.

Absolute pandemonium ensues and a person walking their dog is the first to get caught up in the middle of the sudden blast of water.

People can only watch on and take videos from a height as the water takes over the road and path entirely.

Cars are also left trying to avoid the water quickly as it springs upon them. It's absolutely crazy to see how easy the weather can become dangerous in just a matter of seconds.

Thanks to Walking Tours Howth for sending us this video.

