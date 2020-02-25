The day is finally upon us lads. No, not Judgement Day... Pancake Tuesday.

And while pancakes are not just for Pancake Tuesday, a day that allows us to eat them for every meal of the day is most definitely up there as being one of the best days of the year.

As fellow brunchers and pancake aficionados are well aware, there are plenty of spots to get your fix in Dublin - one of those being Alma.

Positively famous for their dulce de leche pancakes, they're a solid choice when it comes to the delicious treat. A family-run Argentinian cafe, they serve theirs up with brandy and orange mascarpone and seasonal fruits, topped with orange zest, mint and candied almond nuts.

To say they're pretty sensational would be an understatement... but just in case you need another reason to call into Alma, they've revealed that they'll be giving complimentary cups of coffee with all pancake orders.

And well, that's us convinced.

As somewhat of a coffee snob, I can attest to the coffee at Alma being up there as some of the city's finest. Find them on South Circular Road but be prepared for a bit of a wait. Busy any day of the week, throw in the fact that it's Pancake Tuesday and well it's bound to be hectic.

Well worth it though.

