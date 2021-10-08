Confit duck stuffed onion rings - here's where to get them!

Changing the onion ring game forever

Soup Ramen Bar on George's Street are serving the most outstanding onion rings. Instead of the classic onion encased in batter, they have added confit duck to theirs as well. But they don't stop there - covering their onion rings is a manchego cheese sauce and black truffled honey. These onion rings aren't just good, they're gourmet!

They are also already taking bookings for people looking to do their 2021 Christmas parties this year! You can check out all the info on their website here.

Soup Ramen Bar opens Tuesday to Saturday from 12-11pm.

Header image via Instagram/soupramenbar

READ ON: Our weekly round-up of weird and wonderful pizzas to try in Dublin