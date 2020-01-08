Close

  • Dublin's Vegan Foodie Festival to return for a third run at the end of this month

By Sarah Finnan

January 8, 2020 at 10:13am

Food festivals are our favourite kind of festival.

The Vegan Foodie Festival will make a long-awaited comeback at the end of this month.

Returning for a third run, it aims to showcase the best of the city’s vegan and vegan-friendly businesses.

Various restaurants, eateries and vegan joints around Dublin will partake by creating special menus and exclusive offers for the event – all to show how easy and delicious opting for a plant-based diet can be.

Tickets cost €2 (plus a 50 cent booking fee) and entitle you to all special offers, menus and discounts.

Amongst the participating restaurants are:

DiFontaines
Sova Food Vegan Butcher
McGuinness’s Takeaway
V Temple Bar
Aperitivo Dublin
Veggie Vibe Café
WokeCup Café
The Bombay Pantry
Brother Hubbard North
ThunderRoad Café
Bowls Healthy Eating

Keep an eye on the Vegan Foodie Festival website for updates.

Running January 30th To February 2nd -something to look forward to and help get us through January.

