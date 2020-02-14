Dundrum is getting a Creme Egg café this month

The first Creme Egg appearance of the year means Easter is on its way.

Don't worry, it's still a ways off though. Easter Sunday falls on April 12th this year - meaning there's plenty of time to get your creme egg fix before then.

Probably the best way to do so? At a Creme Egg café of course.

Coming to Dundrum Town Centre later this month, Cadbury's is launching the Creme Egg café on Thursday, February 27th.

Entitled The Cadbury Creme Eggstra-Vision Café, the brand new eggsperience is part of the Creme Egg EATertainment - the world's first chocolate Video On Demand platform.

Laid out like an old-school video store, the café will serve up an eggscellent three-course menu that promises keep you and all your egg loving pals more than happy.

Chocolate and movies are a match made in heaven if you ask me... though there's very little chocolate doesn't go with in fairness.

A ticketed event, anyone hoping to call in needs to have booked a (free) ticket ahead of time. Guests are encouraged to make a donation to Aware, the national mental health charity in lieu of an entry fee.

Speaking of the chocolatey pop-up, Ria Rianti, Brand Manager at Mondeléz Ireland said:

“We are really egg-cited to bring our Creme Eggstra-Vision Café to Dundrum Town Centre where we will turn the Creme Egg eating experience into EATertainment.

As well as the four days of special sittings, passers-by in Dundrum can also come in and be in with the chance to win yummy Creme Egg treats or tickets to one of the sittings.”

Running between February 27th and March 1st, there will be one sitting a day at 6:30pm along with an extra sitting at 1pm on Saturday 29th.

Though there are a limited number of walk-in spots, you're better off getting a ticket and securing your spot. Better safe than sorry. Available to book from Tuesday, February 18th.

Crackin' as Nessa from Gavin and Stacey would say.

