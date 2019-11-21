Eatyard officially re-opens today - here are all the vendors

Today marks the official return of Eatyard.

Thank God, because I’m ravenous.

Having closed the doors at their South Richmond Street venue at the end of October, they’ve since relocated to a new location.

All settled in Cross Guns Bridge, Dublin 9, they’re now ready to switch the famous lights back on.

Acting as a springboard for up and coming faces in the foodie industry, Eatyard has introduced us to some of the city’s finest vendors over the course of three tasty years.

Hungry bellies will be happy to know that we have the full list of new vendors.

La Cocina Cuevas

As the guys at La Cocina Cueva say: “Feck Taco Tuesday, Taco Everyday!”. Couldn’t agree more.

Known for their Californian Mexican vibes, La Cocina Cueva serves up a modern take on the food that chef Jeremy Cuevas’ Abuela taught him back in the day. Their tacos are absolutely outrageous, or so I’ve heard.

Saucy Cow

A pop culture meets vegan food vendor, The Saucy Cow deliver on the “big dirty vegan” front. Rumour has it the have the “best vegan burger in Dublin”.

Best put that to the test, in the name of research of course.

My Goodness

Announcing Eatyard as their second home this November, the Cork favourites will bring their vegan goods to feed the masses in Dublin 9. Guaranteed dairy, gluten and refined sugar-free, they also have different kefirs and kombuchas on the menu.

Compostable packaging, refills and reusables to boot too.

Buttercream Dream

Dublin’s first vegan bakery, this is the stall to hit for anyone with a sweet tooth. They too have compostable bags and recyclable boxes for takeaway, along with compostable napkins. So, you can indulge with a clear conscience on all fronts.

Make sure to try their Bramley apple mini with lemonade frosting – it’s one of their new bakes and it sounds delish.

And where there’s Eatyard, you’ll find The Shaw who has also made the move to Dublin 9.

The Bernard Shaw will also host The Eatyard Wine & Cheese Bar. Head upstairs and you’ll find WineLab with their selection of wines on tap, rotating cocktails and limited-edition wines.

Cheeseboard options feature both Irish and European artisan kinds of cheese and change depending on seasonal availability. Meat eaters should opt for the curated charcuterie board.

Any Mac will feature on The Bernard Shaw menu too with their trademark mac and cheese bowl.

Events happening in the near future include Yuleyard, and monthly Wine & Cheese events which will commence from January.

Open every Thursday to Saturday from 12 noon to 10pm and Sundays from 12 noon to 8pm. Call down for good grub, good fun and good pints.

(Header image: Eatyard Instagram page)

