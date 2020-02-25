Close

  Flip for Focus - these venues are donating all pancake profits to Focus Ireland today

Flip for Focus - these venues are donating all pancake profits to Focus Ireland today

By Sarah Finnan

February 25, 2020

Flip for Focus will help you put your pancake eating to good use.

We're all well aware of the fact that today is Pancake Tuesday by now - as if we could forget. Only the best day of the year, it makes eating pancakes for every meal of the day socially acceptable... and for that, we'll forever be grateful.

Though there is much to be said for whipping up your own homemade versions à la Matilda (what a movie), there are loads of different Dublin venues serving up the tasty treat too.

NolaClan has decided to use Pancake Tuesday as a means to give back to those who need it most - flipping pancakes in exchange for donations, with proceeds going to Focus Ireland.
A non-profit organisation based in Dublin, the charity works to provide services for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness - running off the ethos that everyone has a right to a place that they can call home.
Flipping pancakes across all venues, Flip for Focus will be in place in locations in Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Limerick. Technically free of charge, you'll have to make a donation to Focus Ireland to get yours.
A text line has been set up so simply text HOME TO 50300 to donate €4 to Focus Ireland and you'll be handed a plate of pancake perfection in return (some network providers apply VAT which means Focus Ireland will receive a minimum €3.25)

What are the participating NolaClan venues?

Call into any of the following and you'll be sorted right out:

  • House Dublin
  • House Limerick
  • 37 Dawson Street
  • Xico
  • The Oyster Tavern in Cork
  • House Belfast
Flippin deadly.
(Header image courtesy of @houselimerick)

