Get in loser – we’re going to a Mean Girls bottomless brunch

Bottomless brunch, but add more Lindsay Lohan related humour.

Brunch is great and all, but if you’ve always felt it’s missing something (namely Cady Heron and The Plastics) then round up the troops because Jam Park is hosting a Mean Girls inspired bottomless brunch next week and it sounds super fetch.

Taking place on Sunday, March 14th, each sitting lasts two hours. Just call in between 12pm and 4pm and head up to level three where the rooftop diner is.

Paying tribute to the iconic chick flick, widely considered to be one of the greatest of all time, entertainment on the day will come in the form of a Mean Girls quiz, drag performances, burn books, games, prizes and even a screening of the cult classic movie itself.

Booze and brunch is always a hectic combination but let’s just hope things don’t end up as chaotic as the watering hole scene at the mall.

Bottomless brunch costs €30 and can be paid for on the day. Drink options include pints of 5 Lamps, Prosecco or Moscow Mule. Thankfully there will more than Kalteen Bars on offer, as the menu features everything from French toast to poached eggs and avocado to a vegan falafel plate.

Just remember, at Mean Girls bottomless brunch we wear pink.

