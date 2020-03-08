Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Get in loser – we’re going to a Mean Girls bottomless brunch

By Sarah Finnan

March 8, 2020 at 12:52pm

Share:

Bottomless brunch, but add more Lindsay Lohan related humour.

Brunch is great and all, but if you’ve always felt it’s missing something (namely Cady Heron and The Plastics) then round up the troops because Jam Park is hosting a Mean Girls inspired bottomless brunch next week and it sounds super fetch.

Taking place on Sunday, March 14th, each sitting lasts two hours. Just call in between 12pm and 4pm and head up to level three where the rooftop diner is.

Paying tribute to the iconic chick flick, widely considered to be one of the greatest of all time, entertainment on the day will come in the form of a Mean Girls quiz, drag performances, burn books, games, prizes and even a screening of the cult classic movie itself.

Booze and brunch is always a hectic combination but let’s just hope things don’t end up as chaotic as the watering hole scene at the mall.

Bottomless brunch costs €30 and can be paid for on the day. Drink options include pints of 5 Lamps, Prosecco or Moscow Mule. Thankfully there will more than Kalteen Bars on offer, as the menu features everything from French toast to poached eggs and avocado to a vegan falafel plate.

Just remember, at Mean Girls bottomless brunch we wear pink.

READ NEXT: A Dublin restaurant is now serving pancake platters

Share:

Latest articles

Book of Mormon confirms Dublin show - and we don't have to wait long

Brod only has eyes for Michael D and it's giving us all the warm fuzzies

A sourdough making class at Bread 41 needs to be on your foodie bucket list

3fe coffee reveals protective measures being taken against coronavirus

You may also love

Popular Pearse St restaurant giving free coffee with brunch/breakfast orders this week

Lil Portie announces three new pop-up dates

Flip for Focus - these venues are donating all pancake profits to Focus Ireland today

Alma giving free coffee with pancake orders today

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy