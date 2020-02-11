Hen's Teeth is launching a monthly supper club starting this week

The Hen's Teeth supper club is here just in time for February 14th.

You won't have to sing for your supper here...though I'm sure you can if you want to.

Valentine's Day falls on a Friday this year; a fact which most of you are probably well aware of by this point. No doubt your other half has been dropping "subtle" hints for weeks now.

Friday night dinner reservations in Dublin are hard to come by on a good day, throw in the fact that it's February 14th and you're pretty much fighting a losing battle. Not good news if you've somehow managed to miss the mark and find yourself with nothing organised.

No need to break out in a cold sweat just yet though as Hen's Teeth is launching their monthly supper club this week and it's walk-ins only. So, there's still time to salvage the romance if you're willing to celebrate a night early.

The first of many pop-ups, the event will feature a convivial menu driven by fresh, seasonal ingredients. Both meat and veggie options will be on offer along will natural wines to pair your meal with.

And if their usual grub is anything to go by, it's going to be delish - just take a look at some of their past masterpieces.

Things kick off at the Hen's Teeth store this Thursday from 6pm with a three-course meal setting you back €30.

READ NEXT: This monthly stargazing yoga session sounds deadly