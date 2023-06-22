Love Mexican food? Don't miss this unique dining and cocktail experience

In partnership with Roe & Co Distillery.

An unmissable foodie event is just around the corner.

Summer is in full swing, and if you were looking for ideas to fill those long summer nights with great food, company and cocktails, we've got you sorted.

The Roe & Co Distillery Summer Garden is back, and this July it's all about delicious Mexican flavours, paired with specifically curated whiskey cocktails. The Roe & Co Summer Garden offers diners the very best in modern Irish cooking, and this July, a super popular restaurant will be taking up residency.

From Thursday, July 6th, Órale will be on hand in the Summer Garden, serving up a vibrant Mexican feast with fresh Irish ingredients. Órale was first established by chef Ian Cairns as a nomadic kitchen in 2019, and it started life serving food truck classics. Today, it's one of Ireland's most exciting restaurants.

Fans of Órale flock to taste its vibrant menu at the brand new bar, Pawn Shop on Dame Street, but throughout July you can enjoy a four-course meal from Órale at the Roe & Co Summer Garden in the heart of the Liberties. Naturally enough, Roe & Co will be on hand throughout the evening, serving curated whiskey cocktails to complement the meal.

Details for your calendar

The Órale residency at Roe & Co Summer Garden runs from Thursday July 6th to Saturday July 29th at the Roe & Co Distillery, 92 James' Street, The Liberties.

After Órale's run, Hakkahan will take up residence with their Chinese menu from Thursday August 3rd to Saturday August 26th.

Opening Hours

Thursday: 6pm seating, 8pm seating

Friday: 6pm seating, 8pm seating

Saturday: 6pm seating, 8pm seating

To book your table, head to Roe & Co's website right here, and to stay up to date with all Summer Garden happenings, keep an eye out on their Instagram page.

Brought to you by Roe & Co. Over 18s only, please drink responsibly.

