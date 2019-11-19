Mad Yolks is giving away free egg sambos this Thursday

Your ears perked up at the mention of free food, didn’t they?

I don’t blame you because Mad Yolks is definitely all it’s cracked up to be.

Having recently set up shop at The Fourth Corner in The Liberties, they're continuing the celebrations by treating all you lovely folk to egg sambos on the house.

Well, those of you who get in before they run out that is.

Known for using only fresh, locally sourced ingredients, owners Eoin and Hugh will be serving up the goods from 12 noon until they’re all gone.

Fairly sound of them.

On a mission to bring the humble egg “beyond the realm of the morning to mid-morning afternoon brunch”, their menu is drool-worthy, to say the least.

Don’t believe me? Let their Instagram feed speak for itself.

Like I said, absolutely drool-worthy.

Open at The Fourth Corner from Thursday to Sunday, they can also be found every Saturday in the Red Stables Market in St Anns Park and at The Barbers in Stoneybatter.

Last one there is a rotten egg.

(Header photo: Mad Yolks Instagram page)