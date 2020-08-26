Close

Parents can get free coffee and pastry in Dublin next week

By Sarah Finnan

August 26, 2020 at 11:42am

Parents coffee morning; the key to keeping you caffeinated and helping to ease the back to school stress all in one fell swoop.

Getting the kiddos ready for the back to school madness is a stressful time of the year. Not that I know from experience but you don't have to go through it to know that it's a hell of a lot of work. Buying uniforms, covering books, prepping lunches... there's a lot involved. This year in particular - I won't mention the dreaded 'c' word but we all know that it's an extremely worrying time for parents.

As Irish people, we generally believe that there's nothing a good cuppa can't fix and while that's not necessarily true, there is much to be said for the placebo effect that a strongly brewed cup of tea can have.

Wanting to do something nice for all the overworked parents out there, The Orchard Inn is hosting a complimentary back to school coffee morning next week. Saying that they just want to let all the mams and dads know that they're loved and appreciated, you can bet that they'll have plenty of coffee/tea and pastries to keep you going.

Running from 9:30am to 11am on Thursday, September 3rd, this coffee morning will definitely help put a pep in your step an make the early morning school run a little less dreary. Simply book online or by phone and you're good to go.

Header image via Shutterstock

