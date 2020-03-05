Popular Pearse St restaurant giving free coffee with brunch/breakfast orders this week

Free coffee you say...

Popular Pearse Street cafe Paella Bar & Co are giving away free coffee all week - even stretching into the weekend and running on Saturday.

Probably better known for their paella offerings (it is in the name after all), the restaurant offers the best in traditional Spanish food at affordable prices.

Specialising in Valencian paella, calling in here is the next best thing to a trip to Spain - cheaper but still as authentic.

What many people may not know though, is that Paella Bar & Co also serve up quite a tasty breakfast... and you could get yours with a cup of joe on the house if you call in before 12pm.

Celebrating reaching 1k followers on Instagram, they're rewarding customers by giving them a free coffee with all brunch/brekkie orders. Fairly sound of them.

You probably know your coffee order by now, so all there's to worry about is what to eat. Having recently introduced a new breakfast menu, there are all manner of things to choose from - including huevos rotos, omelettes and of course a full Irish.

Putting a Spanish twist on some of the well-known brunch classics, their Eggs Benedict comes served with serrano ham for extra flavour, though I think it's their (newly added) tosta con tomate that will be the real winner.

Get in before noon and enjoy a cuppa on them - it may not be scientifically proven just yet, but we reckon coffee tastes even better when it's free.

