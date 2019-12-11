Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Ranelagh's cutest coffee hatch is serving €2 coffees all day tomorrow

By Sarah Finnan

December 11, 2019 at 10:41am

Share:

Start the day on the right foot.

Close your eyes and picture your perfect morning. What do you see?

Here’s what I see. Sunshine, blue skies and lots of coffee.

While the sunshine and blue skies may be wishful thinking, we live in Ireland after all, luckily the coffee is never in short supply and tomorrow I’ll be getting mine from One Kinda Folk.

An adorable little coffee hatch in Ranelagh, One Kinda Folk is set behind an ivy wall in the courtyard of Yoga Dublin.

Previously a storage shed for yoga mats, OKF serves up 3FE coffee as well as loose leaf chai, raw matcha, homemade lavender syrup and waterloo loose leaf tea.

Knowing that Christmas can be hard for some, they’re hoping to lessen the load a bit by serving up €2 coffees all day on Thursday, December 12th.

Posting a photo to their Instagram account, it’s captioned:

“Lads, it’s Christmas! We’re feeling all festive over here and wanna make this Thursday a little lighter on your pockets with €2 coffees all day!

Come grab a coffee, have a chat and enjoy a coffee for 2 bucks. Oh, and there’ll be mince pies for sale too”.

Dubliners will know that finding a good brew for €2 is a very rare occurrence, so consider this a Christmas miracle. At that price, you may as well grab a snack to go with it too.

(Header image: @onekindafolk on Instagram)

READ NEXT: There’s a huge ABBA party coming to the 3Arena

Share:

Latest articles

25 per cent would prefer steak over turkey for Christmas dinner

The Frames to mark 30th anniversary with huge outdoor show in Dublin

There’s a huge ABBA party coming to the 3Arena

Coolio announces Dublin gig in 2020

You may also love

This Dublin pub is offering anyone named Alex or Amy free lunch tomorrow

Butlers is running a festive tour of their chocolate factory

There’s a pizza pop-up launching at Churchtown Stores today

Fegan's 1924 Café in Smithfield will host a taco-tasting pop-up this Saturday

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy