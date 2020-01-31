Super Bowl Sunday: This pizza and wings joint is doing an unreal BOGOF deal to celebrate

Sporting fans will come out in force this weekend for the much anticipated Super Bowl Sunday.

Kicking off at 6:30pm East Coast time, most of the action will take place in the wee hours of the morning here in Ireland. And let's be honest - snacks are absolutely necessary if you're to make it through the night.

What goes well with the Super Bowl? Pizza. Pizza goes well with everything though doesn't it?

Woodfire & Wings in Clondalkin has you covered on that front with their Super Bowl Sunday BOGOF deal.

What's BOGOF?

Only the most glorious term to hear in relation to food (other than free of course). BOGOF means 'buy one get one free', so team up with your mates and you can get yerselves a feast for practically nothing.

All pizzas are included in the offer and the guys will be staying open until 1am for delivery too.

You can create your own or opt for one of the classics instead - menu options include the margherita, the double pepperoni, the vegetarian deluxe (sounds delish if I do say so) and the smoked BBQ.

May as well order some wings for good measure - it's a marathon, not a sprint after all.

Tempted to stay up for the festivities myself...though I'd be doing it more for the food and the half-time performance than anything.