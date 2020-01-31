Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Whats On Food /

  • Super Bowl Sunday: This pizza and wings joint is doing an unreal BOGOF deal to celebrate

Super Bowl Sunday: This pizza and wings joint is doing an unreal BOGOF deal to celebrate

By Sarah Finnan

January 31, 2020 at 11:39am

Share:

Sporting fans will come out in force this weekend for the much anticipated Super Bowl Sunday.

Kicking off at 6:30pm East Coast time, most of the action will take place in the wee hours of the morning here in Ireland. And let's be honest - snacks are absolutely necessary if you're to make it through the night.

What goes well with the Super Bowl? Pizza. Pizza goes well with everything though doesn't it?

Woodfire & Wings in Clondalkin has you covered on that front with their Super Bowl Sunday BOGOF deal.

What's BOGOF?

Only the most glorious term to hear in relation to food (other than free of course). BOGOF means 'buy one get one free', so team up with your mates and you can get yerselves a feast for practically nothing.

All pizzas are included in the offer and the guys will be staying open until 1am for delivery too.

You can create your own or opt for one of the classics instead - menu options include the margherita, the double pepperoni, the vegetarian deluxe (sounds delish if I do say so) and the smoked BBQ.

May as well order some wings for good measure - it's a marathon, not a sprint after all.

Tempted to stay up for the festivities myself...though I'd be doing it more for the food and the half-time performance than anything.

READ NEXT: Things to do in Dublin: 21 amazing ways to spend your time in the capital

Share:

Latest articles

Ten things you'll need for the ultimate date night in

These Valentine's Day cards will give you and bae a good laugh

Brass Onion Bistro is an unbelievable new restaurant that just opened up in Drumcondra

Best Afternoon Tea in Dublin - here are nine of our top picks to try this year

You may also love

Wine & Cheese - Eatyard to launch monthly tasting club starting next month

Fallon & Byrne donating proceeds to Australian Red Cross today

Popular Galway restaurant Tartare set for foodie pop-up in Dublin next month

Tasty new ramen pop-up at AVOCA Ballsbridge

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy