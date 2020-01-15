Tasty new ramen pop-up at AVOCA Ballsbridge

Can I get a rAMEN?
No strangers to yummy foodie pop-ups, the latest arrival at AVOCA Ballsbridge is sure to make many a hungry belly rumble and many a mouth water…mine included.
A traditional Japanese dish, ramen isn’t quite soup and yet has all the warming properties of a good hearty bowl. Combining noodles, broth and various toppings, it’s the tastiest answer to lunch on a cold January day.
View this post on Instagram
If you’re out and about today or if you're attending the events on at the RDS this weekend, why not stop by Avoca Ballsbridge where our brand-new Ramen Pop Up Kitchen is in full swing! Serving up delicious bowls of the hearty and flavorsome Japanese dish, the Korean Beef Brisket is one of our favourites. Come and try it for yourself!
Available at AVOCA for a two-month residency, there are three different menu options – each packing a whole lot of flavour. Freshly prepared by a team of on-site chefs, each one will only set you back a tenner.
View this post on Instagram
New Year, New Pop Up at Avoca Ballsbridge! Kicking off yesterday and running for two months only, our pop up kitchen at our Ballsbridge store will be serving up delicious bowls of hot and hearty ramen. All freshly prepared on-site, choose from Fire Cracker Chicken, Korean Beef Brisket or Vegan Fermented Kimchi. Available daily from 11am, it’s delish! 🍜
Choose from the firecracker chicken ramen, the Korean beef brisket or the vegan fermented kimchi ramen.
Open Monday to Saturday 11am to 3:30pm.