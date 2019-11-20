This popular Dublin pasta joint is giving away free pasta next Monday

You can get free pasta next Monday, no strings attached.

You’re probably not interested in free pasta though…

Oh, you are? Fine, I guess I’ll share the secret then.

Sprezzatura, a slick new addition to Grantham Street, will be giving away pasta on Monday 25th. Free of charge.

All to celebrate their new weekly coeliac-friendly dish.

Hells to the yeah.

I can’t think of a better start to the week, to be honest.

Easily identifiable by the Subset mural on the side of the building, the restaurant plans to feature one gluten-free dish on its menu each week. Using only the best of locally sourced Irish ingredients.

Created and cooked up by head chef Alexandre Braz, the focus is on serving up flavoursome, seasonal meals.

Next week’s special is a buckwheat fettuccine with pesto, which sounds nothing short of divine. Pesto anything is always a good shout.

Walk-ins will be welcome on the day but bookings can also be made through the website. Call in from 12noon to 2pm for your fill.

Important to note that it’s card only payment and receipts are provided electronically so as to cut down on paper usage.

What a day for pasta lovers, of all dietary requirements.

(Header image: Sprezzatura Instagram page)