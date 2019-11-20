Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

This popular Dublin pasta joint is giving away free pasta next Monday

By Sarah Finnan

November 20, 2019 at 2:41pm

Share:

You can get free pasta next Monday, no strings attached.

You’re probably not interested in free pasta though…

Oh, you are? Fine, I guess I’ll share the secret then.

Sprezzatura, a slick new addition to Grantham Street, will be giving away pasta on Monday 25th. Free of charge.

All to celebrate their new weekly coeliac-friendly dish.

Hells to the yeah.

I can’t think of a better start to the week, to be honest.

Easily identifiable by the Subset mural on the side of the building, the restaurant plans to feature one gluten-free dish on its menu each week. Using only the best of locally sourced Irish ingredients.

Created and cooked up by head chef Alexandre Braz, the focus is on serving up flavoursome, seasonal meals.

Next week’s special is a buckwheat fettuccine with pesto, which sounds nothing short of divine. Pesto anything is always a good shout.

Walk-ins will be welcome on the day but bookings can also be made through the website. Call in from 12noon to 2pm for your fill.

View this post on Instagram

🍝 #pasta #foodgasm #italianideas #irishproduce

A post shared by SPREZZATURA (@sprezzaturadublin) on

Important to note that it’s card only payment and receipts are provided electronically so as to cut down on paper usage.

What a day for pasta lovers, of all dietary requirements.

(Header image: Sprezzatura Instagram page)

READ NEXT: The Shelbourne’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting takes place today

Share:

Latest articles

The Shelbourne’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting takes place today

Plans to replace Leap cards with contactless payments outlined by NTA

A bunch of adorable puppies are greeting Dublin Airport passengers today

How to shop sustainably at the Conscious Christmas Store

You may also love

Mad Yolks is giving away free egg sambos this Thursday

There’s a dumpling pop-up coming to Ranelagh

There’s a whiskey and cheese masterclass happening in Dublin next month and it sounds unreal

You can get free pizza and cocktails at Little Pyg on launch day

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy