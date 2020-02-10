This 'Tapas Trail' date night is the next best thing to a trip to Spain

Love tapas but too skint for a trip to Spain? No matter, Powerscourt Centre has ya covered.
There's much to love about tapas-style food - top of the list being that you get to sample a wide variety of different menu options. And smaller portion sizes mean you can order more.
Which is why the mention of a tapas-themed date night immediately piqued our interest.
Launching this Thursday at 6pm, the 'tapas trail' is basically a multi-location dinner party that will see guests visit three of the Powerscourt Centre's favourite restaurants for tapas and drinks. A food crawl for 15-30 people if you will.
Now that's something we can get on board with.
Organisers hope that the trail will create a relaxed, unpressurised environment for people to socialise and meet new friends - and potentially even someone they want to go out with again... Valentine's Day is this weekend, lest we forget.
What restaurants are on the line-up?
Glad you asked. First stop on the list is The Pepper Pot. Known for their homemade, organic food, they'll serve up seasonal sharing boards to start.
Next up is Little Pyg, one of the centre's newest additions. Michelin Star pizzas and a soon-to-be-revealed secret signature dish are on the menu there, followed by dessert and cocktails at Pygmalion.
View this post on Instagram
𝚃 𝚆 𝙾 • 𝙵𝙾𝚁 • 𝙾𝙽𝙴 • 𝙿𝚒𝚣𝚣𝚊 & 𝙿𝚢𝚐𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚜 • 𝚂𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚘 𝚆𝚎𝚍𝚗𝚎𝚜𝚍𝚊𝚢 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚑 𝚘𝚏 𝙵𝚎𝚋𝚛𝚞𝚊𝚛𝚢. 𝙼𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚗 𝚐𝚞𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚙𝚒𝚣𝚣𝚊 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝚊𝚝 𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚝 𝟻𝟶% 𝚕𝚎𝚜𝚜 𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚘𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚜. 𝙿𝚘𝚙 𝚋𝚢 𝚝𝚘 𝚎𝚗𝚓𝚘𝚢 𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝙵𝚎𝚋𝚛𝚞𝚊𝚛𝚢 𝚃𝚠𝚘 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝙾𝚗𝚎 𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚎𝚛 𝚘𝚗 𝙿𝚒𝚣𝚣𝚊 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝙿𝚢𝚐𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚜. 𝙱𝚘𝚘𝚔 𝚗𝚘𝚠 𝚊𝚝 𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚝𝚕𝚎𝚙𝚢𝚐.𝚌𝚘𝚖 𝚘𝚛 𝚟𝚒𝚊 𝚆𝚑𝚊𝚝𝚜𝙰𝚙𝚙 𝚖𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚊𝚐𝚎. 𝚆𝚊𝚕𝚔 𝚒𝚗𝚜 𝚊𝚕𝚠𝚊𝚢𝚜 𝚠𝚎𝚕𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚎
Tickets cost €69 and are on sale from the Tapas Trail website now.