This 'Tapas Trail' date night is the next best thing to a trip to Spain

Love tapas but too skint for a trip to Spain? No matter, Powerscourt Centre has ya covered.

There's much to love about tapas-style food - top of the list being that you get to sample a wide variety of different menu options. And smaller portion sizes mean you can order more.

Which is why the mention of a tapas-themed date night immediately piqued our interest.

Launching this Thursday at 6pm, the 'tapas trail' is basically a multi-location dinner party that will see guests visit three of the Powerscourt Centre's favourite restaurants for tapas and drinks. A food crawl for 15-30 people if you will.

Now that's something we can get on board with.

Organisers hope that the trail will create a relaxed, unpressurised environment for people to socialise and meet new friends - and potentially even someone they want to go out with again... Valentine's Day is this weekend, lest we forget.

What restaurants are on the line-up?

Glad you asked. First stop on the list is The Pepper Pot. Known for their homemade, organic food, they'll serve up seasonal sharing boards to start.

Next up is Little Pyg, one of the centre's newest additions. Michelin Star pizzas and a soon-to-be-revealed secret signature dish are on the menu there, followed by dessert and cocktails at Pygmalion.

Tickets cost €69 and are on sale from the Tapas Trail website now.