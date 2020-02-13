Close

Wigwam is celebrating Paddy's day with a bottomless Guinness brunch

By Sarah Finnan

February 13, 2020 at 12:29pm

To Arthur...but also to Paddy.

Wigwam is planning on celebrating Paddy's Day in arguably the most Irish way possible - with multiple pints of plain.

Organising a bottomless brunch, the concept is very simple; brunch with unlimited drinks.

Usually limited to just the weekend, the guys at Wigwam have decided to put on a brunch spread of a Tuesday as well. Everyone's off work anyway so they might as well.

What's on the drinks menu?

You'll find all the usuals, including Prosecco, Cuba Libres, Dark n Stormys and Brahma beers. And bottomless Guinness will also be on offer for the first time.

As for the food,  options range from a vegan acai granola bowl to chicken and waffles, carne loka (comprising brisket, cheddar, peppers and green aioli on ciabatta) and of course eggs benny - no brunch menu would be complete without them.

View this post on Instagram

Brunch from 12, bottomless is always an option 😋

A post shared by Wigwam (@wigwamdublin) on

A spokesperson for the event said:

"For Paddy's Day this year we wanted to add an extra flavour to our Bottomless Brunch and decided what better way to celebrate than Bottomless Guinness. It was a much better idea than green eggs and ham anyway..."

According to the Wigwam website, the event will feature a live DJ in the bar from midday with Brame & Hamo starting in the basement from 6pm too.

€30 will get you good grub and unlimited booze, which is probably the best way to honour Paddy.

(Header image courtesy of @wigwamdublin)

