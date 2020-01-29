Close

Wine & Cheese - Eatyard to launch monthly tasting club starting next month

By Sarah Finnan

January 29, 2020 at 11:46am

Helping to 'ch-ease' us into 2020 as they put it.

Felling a little (cheese) bored? Feta up of life? I camembert good news as Eatyard has revealed plans for a monthly wine & cheese club - starting next month.

Wine & Cheese Club Eatyard

Each event will see a host of different wine and cheese experts share their knowledge and guide attendees through the tastiest and most titillating pairings.

All you need to impress at your next dinner party.

Rory Craic   Things kick off Wednesday, February 12th with Tunes & Tipples. Special guest Rory Craig from Station to Station Wine will be on hand to share his knowledge.

March 11th is Red, Wine & Blue introducing new wave American cheese and wine from Wine Lab. April will pay homage to Raw Deal and Le Caveau - experts on all things natural and biodynamic in wine.

Wine & Cheese Club Eatyard

Wine & Cheese Club Eatyard

Tickets for the wine & cheese club cost €25 a head per event (plus a small booking fee) but are sure to sell you gouda and fast...so be quick.

In more good news, the Eatyard and Jam Park's themed monthly Sunday market will make its grand return next month as well.

The first of the new year, it will feature a vintage kilo sale courtesy of Kilogram. Completely free to enter it will take place out at Jam Park in Swords from 11am to 4pm.

And don't forget the epic Taco Battle at the end of the month. More on that here.

