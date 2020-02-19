Wing Wednesday - This Dublin restaurant has an unreal all you can eat wings deal today

All you can eat wings is like music to our ears.

Chicken wings can be a divisive topic. People get quite up in arms when discussing the finger-lickin' snack - debating whether they should be crispy or saucy, served with ranch or blue cheese etc. etc.

One thing is for sure though, ain't no thing like a chicken wing and on Wednesdays, we eat wings.

This week, we'll be heading to BrewDog for their unreal 'wings Wednesday' deal. The latest craft beer addition to Grand Canal Dock, they're offering customers all you can eat wings - which basically entails free wings refills.

Not just for the meat-eaters either, as vegans and veggies will be catered for with their vegan buffalo cauliflower.

Simply pay €15 and let the feasting commence.

The first branch to hit Irish shores, BrewDog Outpost opened at the docks late last year serving up an extensive range of drinks. Call in any day of the week and you'll be met with quite an impressive menu to boot too.

Other deals the new joint is known for include their 'Meatless Mondays' promo which gets you 2 for 1 veggie and vegan mains and of course the clever 'Desk Dog' deal which gives customers unlimited coffee and a pint of Punk IPA for €9 .

Always extremely popular, booking for 'wings Wednesday' is essential so make sure to get your name in there before it's too late.