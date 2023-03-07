I's T-minus 10 days until tourists descend on Temple Bar in their droves, The Last Of Us style, to soak up the Guinness-soaked, green-tinted atmosphere.

If you're in Dublin for the weekend and looking to celebrate by spending your life savings on €8 pints, obviously that option is there for you. But if you're looking for something a little different to mark the national holiday, you've come to the right place. From coddle cook-offs to BYOB yard parties, we've rounded up 10 of the best ways to celebrate Paddy's Day in Dublin this year.

Me Auld Flower Festival

Based in Dublin's historic wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market, this new Paddy's event is run by the team who brought you the Big Grill Festival. Me Auld Flower will take over this iconic city venue for the entire bank holiday weekend, bringing with it food stalls, games, cooking demos, competitions and so much more. There's loads to choose from but we've chosen to highlight the coddle cook-off judged by a panel of experts including Ciaran Kavanagh of The Gravediggers (the official home of coddle) for obvious reasons.

Me Auld Flower takes place at the Veg & Flower Market, St Michan’s St, D7, tickets and more info HERE.

Drag Brunch at Happy's Bar

It's hard to say for sure, but I feel if St. Patrick was alive today he'd probably want you to celebrate his day by watching drag queens death drop while enjoying a steady flow of Prosecco. Luckily, there's a place for you to do just that and it's Happy's Bar (formerly Happy Endings) on Aston Quay. The venue is hosting two bottomless brunch sittings, one at 12pm and one at 2:30pm. Bottomless drinks will set you back €30 and booking is essential - get on it HERE.

Dublin Modular Yard Party, The Liberties

This ticketed outdoor yard party from the Dublin Modular crew intends to fuse vinyl mixing with live electronics, with visual art throughout. Demonstrating a large range of musical genres, styles and artistry this BYOB event is currently sold out, but keep your ear to the ground for returns/resales.

Yankari Afrobeat Collective at The Sugar Club

If diddly-eye isn't what your heart desires this year, get yourself to The Sugar Club on Leeson Street where Dublin favourites Yankari take the stage with rhythms, melodies and parables from their Yoruba and Igbo roots.

There'll be support from Selu & The Living Things, with DJs Lex Woo & Hewan Mulugeta keeping the good vibes going on the decks all night long for the afterparty. Tickets and more info HERE.

Pint of Plain at The Grand Social

Bop the day and night away at this completely free celebration of Irish music at The Grand Social, with live sets from Post Party, Cruel Sister, Qbanna, Chris Wong, Fortune Igiebor and many more. The pub opens from 10:30am on Paddy's Day, with live music from 2-10:30pm.

St Patrick's Festival

No harm in including Dublin's official celebration station, St Patrick's Festival in the mix. Obviously, the parade will be the main attraction for many, but the Festival Quarter will also be in situ all weekend at Collin's Barracks with a mini-funfair, food and craft stalls and Main Stage with performances from The Pillow Queens, Sprints and Basht to name a few. Tickets and more info available HERE.

St. Patrick's Day at Here and Now, Smithfield

Here and Now nightclub are teaming up with Subject to bring you a massive line-up of House & Techno across their two performance spaces to celebrate the big man. One of Ireland’s most revered DJs and producers Saoirse co-headlines with Sunil Sharpe in the Main Room, while fabric regular IMOGEN headlines Room 2. More info and tickets HERE.

A trad session

If you're looking to keep it authentic this Paddy's Day, you simply can't beat a good aul fashioned trad sesh. There'll be pubs all over Dublin dusting off the fiddles and flutes but one of our top picks would have to be The Cobblestone in Smithfield, one of the true cornerstones of craic agus ceol in the city. Hup!

The Guinness Storehouse

It probably won't come as a surprise that the Home of Guinness takes Paddy's Day pretty seriously, and their four day celebration is a culmination of Irish music, food and dance with a complimentary pint of plain for your troubles. Tickets and more info HERE.

