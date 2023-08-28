11 events to check out in Dublin if you're not heading to Electric Picnic

FOMO, be gone!

If you didn't get your hands on Electric Picnic tickets, or decided not to risk the weekend being a total washout, leaving you with fear and a post-festival cold, then you might find yourself with little to no plans for this weekend.

However, the good thing about being based in Dublin is that there's rarely a quiet weekend on the cards, and this weekend is no different, with loads of events and activities to keep you entertained, even if you have mates all over insta stories posting unnecessarily long videos of Billie Eilish or The Killers.

So without further ado, these are our top picks of things to do in Dublin this weekend if you're not heading to Electric Picnic.

Friday

Annie The Musical

Having experienced the magical of this musical for ourselves (you can check out our full review) I can attest that Annie is definitely worth seeing before it leaves the theatre on Sunday.

Craig Revel Horwood of Strictly Come Dancing is particularly memorable as Miss Hannigan.

You can still grab tickets HERE, starting from €21.50.

Location:

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

When:

Friday 1st @ 19.30, Saturday 2nd @ 14.30 & 19.30, and Sunday 3rd @ 14.30

Couples Scavenger Hunt

You and your partner (or partners) will work together and complete fun missions that will make you feel like you’re the main characters of a romantic movie, only that you’re experiencing everything in first person. The hunt will include a romantic walk through the city, full of picturesque places, fun clues and challenges, as well as love stories of couples from past and present.

Tickets cost just €8 for this wholesome date idea.

Location:

Saint Stephen's Green

When:

Friday 1st, Saturday 2nd, Sunday 3rd - check out the times HERE

Hip Hop Class for Beginners

There's no experience needed for this beginners hip-hop dancing class, where you can get your groove on in a judgement free zone. The class will focus on your rhythm and timing and help to build up your choreography through hip-hop foundations.

Tickets cost €12.

Location:

Strand Street Great

When:

Friday 1st, 20.30 - 21.30

Artmines Life Drawing

This life drawing class facilitated by Artist Laura Trueman, where a mix of easels and seated positions will be available to you. You may bring your own materials, but they will be included as part of the cost of your ticket (€25). You are advised to book early in order to avoid disappointment.

Location:

Rathmines

When:

Friday 1st, 19.00 - 22.00

Saturday

National Cinema Day

2023's National Cinema Day in Ireland will take place on Saturday 2nd September, with tickets for films in participating cinemas dropping to just €4 each - an absolute bargain and affordable alternative to EP.

Location:

Cinemas nationwide

When:

Saturday 2nd

Fresh Brunch of Bel Air

If you want to brunch like you're Will Smith from the his Fresh Prince of Bel Air days, then this themed brunch event at Opium is perfect for you.

Tickets cost €25 and you can expect 90s hip hop, a Hennessy cocktail on arrival, as well as a delicious Asian brunch main.

Location:

Opium, Wexford Street

When:

Saturday 2nd, 12.00 - 17.30

Mack Fleetwood Live

Taking place this Saturday is Mack Fleetwood, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band playing at The Purty Kitchen, with authentic renditions of all your favourite songs from the band.

Tickets cost €24pp and are selling out quickly, so be sure not to miss out.

Location:

The Purty Kitchen, Dún Laoghaire

When:

Saturday 2nd, 20.00 - 23.00

Sunday

Murder Mystery Tour

If you loved a game of Wink Murder as a child, then this self-guided tour might be a bit of you. The Murder Mystery tour at the National Wax Museum involves a list of suspects, a map of the museum, and several clues that will guide you through the exhibition and help you solve the mystery.

General admission costs €23pp.

Location:

National Wax Museum

When:

Sunday 3rd, at 17.00 - 18.30

Yoga By The Sea

Kick off your Sunday with a wholesome spot of outdoor yoga, maybe with some sea swimming to finish off if you're feeling particularly brave.

Tickets cost €10 and you can secure yours HERE.

Location:

Apna Park

When:

Sunday 3rd, 10.00 - 11.00

Kidsyard Rave

Back 2 School time is here, bringing a long summer to a close, and if you're looking for something that is family friendly and a load of fun, the Kidsyard Rave could be the destination for you.

The rave will consist of face painting, glow-stick crafts, parachute games, music, and bubbles.

Tickets cost €10 for adults and €5 for children - you can pick yours up through Eventbrite.

Location:

The Lighthouse, Dún Laoghaire

When:

Sunday 3rd, 12.00 - 18.00

Fascinator-making class

Why buy a fascinator in-store when you can make your own custom design. Whether you have sewing experience or not, there will be experts on hand to help you bring your vision to life.

Tickets cost €66, and will include all the materials you need to create your own fascinator, as well as any refreshments you need while you work.

Location:

The Design House

When:

Sunday 3rd, 13.00 - 16.00

Header images via IMDb & Instagram / Annie the Musical

