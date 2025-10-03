Search icon

03rd Oct 2025

3 Oktoberfest 2025 events to check out in Dublin

Ava Keady

Oans, zwoa, drei, Gsuffa!

We absolutely lose it for Oktoberfest in this country. While the event held at the Dublin docklands is yet to make a comeback, we’ll settle for any and all iterations of the celebrations.

Oktoberfest 2025 is well underway in Dublin, and with many events going on around the city.

So if you’re looking for somewhere to celebrate the Bavarian holiday, whether that’s with beers, schnitzels, bingo, or dress-up, we’ve got you covered.

Fired Up

Location: Goatstown

Oktoberfest festivities are back at the Goatstown Fired Up premises, running every Thursday through Sunday from October 2 until November 2. For the four weeks they will have traditional German food, music, and beer to make you forget you’re not in Bavaria.

You can book in to enjoy the Oktoberfest activities at Fired Up HEREO

Oktoberfest At The Bloody Stream

Location: Howth

You can expect Live music, Bavarian Decor, Steins of German beer, traditional bratwurst and Pretzel all at The Bloody Stream this weekend, October 3-5.

Hosted in their covered beer garden and stage area, there will be toe-tapping music from a live oompah band followed by DJ.

Tickets are available now for €16, which included your entry and a half-litre stein of Erdinger Beer.

Oktoberfest Eatyard

Location: The Bernard Shaw, Drumcondra 

Eatyard have announced the return of their annual Oktoberfest event, giving us Irish a taste of Bavarian cheer with four weeks of all things beer, cheese, pretzels and bratwurst.

The festival will have a ton of German games to get involved with, from Stein-Holding competitions, Hasselhoff karaoke, Lederhösen Limbo, blind beer tasting, as well as live entertainment.

Naturally there will be plenty of German beers, including non-alcoholic options, and a gorge selection of winter warmers if beer isn’t your favourite thing – who says you can’t enjoy Oktoberfest without the beer?

Snap up your tickets HERE

