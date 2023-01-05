5 events happening in Dublin for Nollaig na mBan

Nollaig na mBan, or Women's Christmas is an age old Irish tradition, and there are a number of events happening in Dublin to mark the occasion.

Women's Christmas in Ireland is observed every year on 6th January, and is traditionally a day where women rest after catering to and looking after everybody over the festive period. Historically, women would gather on this day in pubs or houses to celebrate each other, and today is no different. There are a number of events all over Dublin celebrating women and raising funds for women's charities - here are a few of them:

Women's Christmas at the Workman's

Or should we say, Workmnás? From January 6-8th the Workman's Club will celebrate Women's Christmas, with live performances from the likes of Bobbi Arlo, Niamh Regan and many more. The event is in aid of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, who work tirelessly to prevent the harm and heal the trauma of sexual violence.

A Celebration of Hope at Smock Alley Theatre

Erica Cody headlines this night of live music, presented by HSE Engagement and Recovery and First Fortnight. The event takes place in Smock Alley's atmospheric main space and is a celebration of hope and the progress made in tackling the stigma associated with mental ill health. Tickets and more info HERE.

Nollaig na mBan at the Circular

The beloved Rialto boozer are hosting a special Nollaig na mBan event with talks, comedy, music and film, all in aid of Daisyhouse - the charity supporting women out of homelessness. Enjoy free entertainment from some of Dublin's top female creators, as well as a complimentary Guinness for all women attending and a special corned beef pizza from resident sourdough slingers, Coke Lane Pizza.

Swim for Women's Aid

A number of women will spend Nollaig na mBan at the historic Clontarf Baths for a swim, dip and dance under a full moon, all in support of Women's Aid. Find out more about this event or donate HERE.

Hundreds of us around Ireland are taking part in #ColdSwimForWomen #NollaignamBan

in aid of @Womens_Aid

We've 130 with maybe a bit of artistic swimming in Clontarf historical outdoor pool. Under #FullMoon

Please donate if you can online or on the night https://t.co/PKIK13CAAz https://t.co/qcXlJnkD4M — Cllr. Donna Cooney (@donna_cooney1) January 5, 2023

Nollaig na mBan at the Irish Writers Centre

The Irish Writers Centre will host a night of readings, music and fun in celebration of women writers worldwide at their annual Nollaig na mBan event, MC'd by Sinéad Gleeson and with performances from Louise Nealon, Suad Aldarra, Claire Kilroy and more. The theme for the night is Home, in all its many facets and manifestations and tickets are available HERE.

Nollaig na mBan shona dhaoibh!

Header image via Dublin City Council

