5 markets to check out in Dublin this June

Anyone for an iced coffee and a market mosey?

June is here, which means we have another round up of markets in Dublin. With it being Pride month, we have two Pride specific markets to attend, as well as a summer flea, a series of pop ups, and an old reliable based in Marlay Park.

With no end to this "heatwave" in sight, here's some of the top Dublin markets you should consider checking out over the month of June.

Dublin Summer Flea Market

Location: The Grand Social

At this Summer Flea Market, organised by Alternative Dublin and hosted at the Grand Social, you can expect a huge mixture of sellers from fashion, art, arts & crafts, creative services, handmade gifts, and much more. The market will take place across all four floors of the premises, so there will be plenty to check out.

Tickets are free, but you do need to register for one to secure a place. This Dublin city centre market takes place on Saturday June 17th and kicks off at 11am.

Queer Artist Market

Location: Zanzibar Locke

Kicking off Pride month with a bag is this Queer Artist Market, organised by Sam's Collective. This June market presents an opportunity to support queer local artists by purchasing some of their work, either for yourself, or for a loved one. Tickets are free but you can register for one to guarantee your space on Eventbrite.

Sam's Collective Queer Artist Market takes place this Saturday on June 3rd, starting at 12pm.

Pop Up Market

Location: Against the Grain & The Lighthouse

There are a few of these pop up markets taking place on the 3rd, 17th, and 24th June, organised by Pop Up Gallery, so if you can't make it one weekend, you can stop by another Saturday.

Pop Up Gallery describe themselves as "a place where people can exhibit and sell their creations, whether it is art, design or gastronomy" that welcomes both dogs and families, and if that sounds like a weekend vibe to you, then you can reserve a space on Eventbrite.

Quirk Market

Location: Fumbally Lane

If you're looking for another market honouring Pride this month, then Quirk Market on Fumbally Lane is also on this weekend on Saturday 3rd June.

They are taking over the Fumbally Stables, including the loft, the studio and the long room, to accommodate their traders, and the Fumbally café will provide beverages and snacks.

According to their site, "Quirk Market is a safe space created by queer people for queer people, their friends and family, but also the many allies that always support our community".

What better way to start Pride month?

Marlay Park Market

Location: Rathfarnham

The Marlay Market appears over most weekends and is a great place to stop off for a mosey if you've done a lap or two of the park - having been there last weekend while the sun was shining, I can confirm it was a great Sunday activity.

Vendors you typically see at the Marlay Park Market are Taste of Morocco, Roy's Gourmet Sausages, Ariosa Coffee Company, and more.

