5 Oktoberfest 2023 events to check out in Dublin

Oans, zwoa, drei, Gsuffa!

We absolutely lose it for Oktoberfest in this country. While the event held at the Dublin docklands is yet to make a comeback, we'll settle for any and all iterations of the celebrations.

Oktoberfest 2023 begins this week in Dublin, and there's already several places taking part, so if you're looking for somewhere to celebrate the Bavarian holiday, whether that's with beers, schnitzels, bingo, or dress-up, we've got you covered.

Fired Up

Location: Goatstown

Oktoberfest festivities are back at the Goatstown Fired Up premises, running until October 29th, every Thursday through to Sunday. For the next three weekends they will have traditional German food, music, and beer to make you forget you're not in Bavaria.

You can book in to enjoy the Oktoberfest activities at Fired Up HERE.

Oktoberfest at The Circular

Location: Circular Road

The Grand Hall of The Circular will be decked out with flags, bunting, and big communal tables in celebration of Munich's annual beer fest. Steins will overflow as you lock arms and sway with your current and future best friends, whilst 1984 chart-topping, life-affirming, Oktoberfest classic, ‘Live Is Life’ plays on repeat.

You can book to go on Friday October 13th, Saturday October 14th, or Sunday October 15th - the Oktoberfest event runs from 6pm to 1am each night.

Fowl Play Oktoberfest

Location: The Square Ball

Fowl Play Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday September 21, and then every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday until the end of October. As with any good Oktoberfest event, there will be beers galore, as well as Bavarian Bingo, Blind Beer tasting, and of course a wing challenge. .

On tap they will have a range of German beers and giant steins, as well as some non-alcoholic options, German wines and even some Bavarian winter warmers.

As for food, expect hot pretzels, normal and vegan bratwursts, currywurst cchnitzel burgers and smoked pork knuckle.

You can secure your ticket HERE - they cost €15pp and this includes two drink tokens.

Oktoberfeis

Location: RDS, Ballsbridge

For the first time ever, Ireland will host an Irish spin on the German festival, called Oktoberfeis.

A Gaelic twist on the world-renowned Oktoberfest, Oktoberfeis promises an unforgettable celebration infused with Irish music, food, and culture, with many of the standout elements that are immediately recognisable from the festival it's inspired by.

Oktoberfeis will be landing at the RDS in Dublin on Friday, October 6th, so make sure you get your tickets secured.

Oktoberfest Eatyard

Location: The Bernard Shaw, Drumcondra

Eatyard have announced the return of their annual Oktoberfest event, giving us Irish a taste of Bavarian cheer with six weeks of all things beer, cheese, pretzels and bratwurst.

The festival will have a ton of German games to get involved with, from Stein-Holding competitions, Hasselhoff karaoke, Lederhösen Limbo, blind beer tasting, as well as live entertainment.

Naturally there will be plenty of German beers, including non-alcoholic options, and a gorge selection of winter warmers if beer isn't your favourite thing - who says you can't enjoy Oktoberfest without the beer?

Snap up your tickets HERE.

Header images via Instagram / The Square Ball & Getty

