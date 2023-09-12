5 Oktoberfest 2023 events to check out in Dublin

Oans, zwoa, drei, Gsuffa!

We absolutely lose it for Oktoberfest in this country. While the event held at the Dublin docklands is yet to make a comeback, we'll settle for any and all iterations of the celebrations.

Oktoberfest 2023 begins this week in Dublin, and there's already several places taking part, so if you're looking for somewhere to celebrate the Bavarian holiday, whether that's with beers, schnitzels, bingo, or dress-up, we've got you covered.

Oktoberfest Party

Location: Lagoona, Mayor Street Lower

If you simply can't wait for the Oktoberfest events to kick off, then this party may just be for you, kicking off this Saturday, September 16.

The festivities are taking place at Lagoona Sport's Bar and restaurant. You can expect Bavarian themed food platters, Oktoberfest decor, a DJ and dance floor, a trivia contest on the topic, as well as a photo contest for the best dressed, whereby two individuals will be crowned King and Queen of the festival.

The ticket sale ends soon - you can purchase yours through Eventbrite.

Fowl Play Oktoberfest

Location: The Square Ball

Advertisement

Fowl Play Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday September 21, and then every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday until the end of October. As with any good Oktoberfest event, there will be beers galore, as well as Bavarian Bingo, Blind Beer tasting, and of course a wing challenge. .

On tap they will have a range of German beers and giant steins, as well as some non-alcoholic options, German wines and even some Bavarian winter warmers.

As for food, expect hot pretzels, normal and vegan bratwursts, currywurst cchnitzel burgers and smoked pork knuckle.

You can secure your ticket HERE - they cost €15pp and this includes two drink tokens.

Oktoberfeis

Location: RDS, Ballsbridge

For the first time ever, Ireland will host an Irish spin on the German festival, called Oktoberfeis.

A Gaelic twist on the world-renowned Oktoberfest, Oktoberfeis promises an unforgettable celebration infused with Irish music, food, and culture, with many of the standout elements that are immediately recognisable from the festival it's inspired by.

Advertisement

Oktoberfeis will be landing at the RDS in Dublin on Friday, October 6th, so make sure you get your tickets secured.

Oktoberfest Eatyard

Location: The Bernard Shaw, Drumcondra

Eatyard have announced the return of their annual Oktoberfest event, giving us Irish a taste of Bavarian cheer with six weeks of all things beer, cheese, pretzels and bratwurst.

The festival will have a ton of German games to get involved with, from Stein-Holding competitions, Hasselhoff karaoke, Lederhösen Limbo, blind beer tasting, as well as live entertainment.

Naturally there will be plenty of German beers, including non-alcoholic options, and a gorge selection of winter warmers if beer isn't your favourite thing - who says you can't enjoy Oktoberfest without the beer?

Snap up your tickets HERE.

Advertisement

Rocktoberfest

Location: Rascal's Brewery, Inchicore

Rocktoberfest 2023 will see a mixture of Germany and Ireland's finest beers, as well as rock n' roll music, pretzels, pizzas, and smoked sausage.

As well as Rascals you can expect to see beers from other Irish breweries such as The Garden Brewery, Wicklow Wolf, Bullhouse, and Galway Bay Brewery. German taps available on the day include Weihenstephaner Festbier, Grevensteiner helles, Hofbräu Münchner Weisse, and Weissenoher Eucharius Pils.

This class event takes place on Saturday September 23, and you can get tickets HERE.

Header images via Instagram / The Square Ball & Getty

READ ON:

- 10 great spots for oysters in Dublin during Oyster Season

Advertisement

- Everything you need to know about Dublin Culture Night 2023

- Temple Bar welcomes new Indian street food cafe